Mercato Hires Chief Marketing Officer

Mercato, an e-commerce platform for independent grocery and specialty food stores, has hired Jean-Michel Boujon as its chief marketing officer. In his new role, Boujon will lead all efforts associated with the company’s brand, user acquisition and lifecycle marketing. He’ll also aim to advance the trend of consumers opting to purchase groceries from local independent retailers.

“I am thrilled to announce that Jean-Michel has joined Mercato and to have him apply his talents to our company at such an important moment of our growth phase,” said Bobby Brannigan, founder and CEO of San Diego-based Mercato. “He has a proven ability to 10X marketplaces and execute innovative and creative marketing campaigns. We’ll also benefit greatly from his leadership skills as we develop teams across marketing, brand and data.”

Boujon joined Mercato from San Francisco-based Getaround, where he was VP of growth, managing a team dedicated to scaling the car-sharing company by developing the marketplace and acquiring car renters and owners. During Boujon’s time at Getaround, its footprint grew from 20 U.S. cities to more than 300 cities worldwide. He was also senior director of e-commerce at BookRenter.com, where he helped lead year-over-year growth of 40%. Additionally, Boujon held leadership roles at The Ladders.com in New York and London.

Over the past few months, Mercato has also hired Jeffrey Bishop-Hill as VP of operations, Mike Durand as VP of sales, Leo Zhu as VP of product and Emily Keeton as CFO.

Operating in 45 states nationwide, Mercato offers a digital platform that seamlessly connects consumers to more than 1,000 independently owned grocery stores and specialty markets. The company has added more than 400 specialty food stores, independent grocers and market halls since the beginning of 2020.