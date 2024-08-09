Circana Names New CFO

“It is an honor to serve as CFO at such an important moment in Circana’s continued evolution as a unified organization,” said Knightly. “Circana is well positioned to continue its leadership advising brands and retailers across sectors on how to grow well into the future, and I firmly believe in our strategy to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our more than 7,000 clients across the globe. I look forward to continuing to work with Kirk and the leadership team, alongside our talented finance and strategy team members, to build on our strong foundation.”

“We thank Anne for her leadership in helping to execute our successful post-merger integration, building momentum across teams globally, and positioning Circana’s leading technology and capabilities to deliver long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” added Perry. “Anne played a key role in enhancing the organization’s strategic capabilities, including deploying our finance technology platform and launching Circana’s global transformation program, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

“I am pleased to have been part of Circana at such a pivotal time for the business and proud of the many accomplishments we achieved as a team while elevating our finance and growth function,” said Bramman. “The company continues to make transformational progress as a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. I look forward to seeing Circana continue to succeed well into the future.”

Earlier this year, Circana named Jeremy Allen chief commercial officer, overseeing the commercial organization that includes the company’s global client verticals and solutions group. Previously, he was president, consumer packaged goods, a role taken on by Wei Lin Wong.

At the same time, Circana made the following appointments: