Circana Announces Leadership Changes

Nearly a year after unveiling its new name following the merger of IRI and The NPD Group, Circana announced several updates to its global team.

The Chicago-based company shared that Jeremy Allen has been named chief commercial officer, overseeing the commercial organization that includes the company’s global client verticals and solutions group. Previously, he served as president, consumer packaged goods.

“Jeremy is uniquely positioned to drive our global commercial strategy, leveraging his vast experience serving clients across sectors and at both of Circana’s heritage organizations. Under Jeremy’s proven leadership, our collective commercial organization will be focused on leveraging Circana’ s unparalleled technology, solutions, and insights to help clients around the world find new opportunities and spark growth,” said President and CEO Kirk Perry.

Wei Lin Wong will step into Allen's former role of president, consumer packaged goods. Wong has held several leadership positions for Circana and its heritage companies’ retail and strategy teams over the years.

Several other leaders within the global business are taking on new or enhanced roles:

Joanne Sackett, formerly the head of Circana’s beauty, sports, apparel, footwear, accessories and luxury verticals, has been appointed president, general merchandise.

Rob Hill is now president, global retail. He most recently served as Circana’s president of retail for North America.

Brad Shelton will take on the newly created position of president, retail and manufacturer collaboration, after working as president of collaborative gateway solutions.

Patty Altman will become president, consumer and shopper insights and e-commerce, after previously serving as EVP, consumer and shopper insights.

“These enhancements demonstrate the depth of our commercial expertise across Circana and mark another milestone in our continued evolution as a unified organization,” added Perry.

Meanwhile, the company announced that Tim Bush, Circana’s current president, general merchandise, is retiring by the end of this year after more 20 years of service to Circana and its heritage companies. “On behalf of our entire leadership team, I thank Tim for his outstanding service to our company and our clients throughout his esteemed career, and we wish him the best in his next chapter. In the meantime, we deeply appreciate his gracious, continued support for Circana at this exciting time in our ongoing growth journey,” Perry remarked.