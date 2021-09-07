Chicory Partners With Women's Lifestyle Media Brand

Digital shopper marketing platform Chicory has partnered with PureWow, a digital media brand that specializes in women's lifestyle content, to provide shoppable media and shoppable recipes for PureWow's audience of home cooks and grocery shoppers. The new partnership offers shopper marketers the opportunity to influence PureWow's 90 million website visitors.

Using Chicory's contextual targeting technology, PureWow, which is part of Gallery Media Group, can now offer its advertisers effective contextual media solutions that connect brands to PureWow's audience. In-recipe ad units enable brands to target specific ingredients or recipe categories, own ingredients via in-line units, pair their brand's products within related recipe content, and use stand-alone shoppable links that add items into carts instantly. According to Chicory, PureWow's advertisers can more effectively influence grocery shoppers and demonstrate retailer support by driving high-intent shoppers to retailer sites.

"At PureWow, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to deliver the best experience to our readers," said Ryan Chambers, SVP of brand partnerships at New York-based Gallery Media Group. "Our partnership with Chicory is an example of that, enabling people to shop the ingredients from our delicious recipes seamlessly from our website."

PureWow's readers can also now purchase all of the ingredients needed for any of the recipes on PureWow.com. Using Chicory's shoppable recipe technology, shoppers who click on the "Get Ingredients" button directly beneath a recipe on PureWow.com are prompted to enter their ZIP code and select their preferred grocery retailer or marketplace, including Amazon, Instacart and Walmart. Shoppers will then be redirected to that retailer's site with all of the ingredients needed for their selected recipe in their digital cart for easy checkout.

"We're very excited to partner with PureWow, one of the top digital sites in the nation for food and recipe inspiration," said Yuni Sameshima, Chicory's CEO and co-founder. "Our new partnership will enhance PureWow's users' digital experience and further drive innovation in grocery e-commerce. We're pleased to power PureWow's e-commerce enhancement, enabling effective and helpful digital moments for their audience and connecting advertisers to PureWow's audience."

Leveraging its extensive recipe network, New York-based Chicory partners with major CPG brands such as Campbell's and grocery retailers like Wakefern Food Corp. to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers when they're planning their grocery purchases.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 and Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is No. 23.