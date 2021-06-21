Former Quotient Exec Appointed President at Chicory

Jason Young has been tapped to help lead digital shopper marketing platform Chicory. In his new role as company president, Young will steer business growth and expansion.

The 30-year industry veteran joins Chicory from his most recent position as CEO at digital publisher Ziff Davis Media. Young also founded Smart Device Media, a premium mobile ad network company, and served as CEO of Crisp Media and chief media and marketing officer for almost three years at Quotient Technology.

In another move that signals Chicory’s growth and potential, the company has developed a new strategic partnerships team. Nick Minnick was promoted from his prior role as director of retail development to lead the group and build a broader retail and recipe network to CPG brand clients.

Yuni Sameshima, Chicory’s CEO and co-founder, said the changes will propel the tech firm to the next level. “Contextual commerce, shoppability and digital media solutions are only going to become more valuable for shopper marketers and CPG brands. Both Jason and Strategic Partnerships will help to bring those solutions to the forefront of CPG advertising,” Sameshima said.

Based in New York City, Chicory is a leading digital shopper marketing platform for CPG and grocery brands. Its signature “Get Ingredients” button can be found on over 1,500 recipe websites, including Taste of Home, Delish, LandOLakes.com and thousands of influencer food blogs. Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory partners with leading CPG brands like Campbell’s and grocery retailers including Wakefern Food Corp. to serve hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they’re planning their grocery purchases.