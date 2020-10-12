Chicory, Florida Crystals Forge ‘Sweet’ Partnership

Digital shopper marketing platform Chicory has teamed with Florida Crystals, which bills itself as the only organic raw cane sugar made from sugarcane sustainably grown and milled in the United States, to make shopping for recipe ingredients easier. Shoppers can now buy all ingredients needed for any recipe featured on the Florida Crystals website from their preferred retailer in a few easy steps, using Chicory’s shoppable technology.

“We’re passionate about better-for-you ingredients that are minimally processed, traceable and trustworthy — and with this partnership, our products will be more accessible than ever,” noted Paula Summers, VP, marketing at West Palm Beach, Florida-based ASR Group, a partnership between Florida Crystals Corp. and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. “As one of the only organic raw cane sugars sold in large retailers, we recognize that organic, non-GMO and vegan ingredients can be challenging for consumers to find within a store. Now, conscious bakers can purchase their favorite recipe ingredients and Florida Crystals products with one click, directly from the recipe itself.”

Through the partnership, each recipe on Florida Crystals’ website will incorporate a “Get Ingredients” button that allows shoppers to click, enter their ZIP code, select a retailer and order the ingredients needed for the recipe. Those items are then automatically added to a digital cart on the website of the selected retailer.

“We’re so pleased to partner with Florida Crystals and make recipes shoppable on their site,” said Yuni Sameshima, CEO and co-founder of New York-based Chicory, whose Recipe Activation technology powers more than 5.4 million digital recipes on 1,500-plus websites. “Through Chicory’s Recipe Activation solution, consumers are now 10 times more likely to send products to retailer baskets through Florida Crystals’ recipes. That’s because grocery shoppers are usually shopping for collections of items with meals in mind, rather than individual items, and recipes provide the perfect context to enable them to do just that. By harnessing the power of recipes, we’ve streamlined the shopping experience, making cooking — and baking — turn-key.”

Leveraging its extensive recipe network, Chicory has joined forces with CPG brands like General Mills and grocery retailers like Wakefern Food Corp. to present hyper-relevant ads to consumers in the moments when they’re planning their grocery purchases.