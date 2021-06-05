Survey of CPG Marketers Confirms Use, Future Opportunities of Digital Shopping Lists

Shopping lists today look decidedly different than they did when people scribbled various items they needed on a scrap of paper. As the world has gone digital, so have shopping lists — and so have efforts to reach consumers where they scroll, click and type.

Almost half (49%) of consumers are estimated to make digital shopping lists now, according to a new report from mobile advertising and insights platform AdAdapted. In AdAdapted’s recent survey, 96% of brand decision makers, shopper marketing executives and digital ad strategists said that getting on a shopper’s digital grocery list is crucial for brand success. A similar number — 93% — reported they are looking at ways to reach consumers in the middle to lower parts of the funnel when they are engaging in product categories and making buying decisions.

The report also notes that digital lists tend to translate into sales, citing research that 81% of consumers purchase every item on their digital list.

As shoppers change their longstanding habits, those who sell goods to consumers are likewise adjusting, using digital and mobile advertising technologies like shopping list marketing, according to the report,

AdAdapted, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is an add-to-list mobile advertising and insights platform built for CPG brands, agencies and retailers.