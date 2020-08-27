Barons Market’s Backroom Beer Pairing Goes Digital

With large gatherings on hold because of the coronavirus, San Diego-area independent grocer Barons Market has adapted its popular Backroom Beer Pairing program to the current circumstances. The Barons Backyard Beer Pairing series enables beer fans to take home a featured craft beer paired with the ingredients for a featured recipe.

The first Barons Backyard Beer Pairing consists of Stone Brewing’s Tiki Escape IPA with shrimp tacos and cilantro cotija slaw. The organizations benefiting from the pairing are San Diego COVID Community Response Fund and the Inland Empire Community Foundation, both of which offer resources to communities and organizations affected by COVID-19.

To participate, customers can visit any of Barons’ nine locations, where the featured beer, ingredients for the recipe, and recipe card for the Barons Backyard Beer Pairing will be on display. After they take the items home and create the meal, they can then post a picture of the pairing on Instagram using @baronsmarket and #baronsbackyardbeerpairing. Barons will then make a donation on their behalf to the organizations noted above.

Before the pandemic, Barons regularly transformed the stock rooms and loading docks of its stores into food and brew speakeasies that donate all ticket sales to local organizations. With the Barons Backyard Beer Pairing, the grocer created a safe way to help its local communities while also honoring the spirit of the in-store events.

“Although we can’t be in person to share craft brews and bites with our neighbors like usual, we hope this Backyard Beer Paring can give people a taste of the Backroom Beer Pairing magic at home,” noted Rachel Shemirani, SVP of Poway, California-based Barons Market. “We encourage everyone to participate on social media so we can give back to two organizations who have really stepped up to offer support to those impacted by COVID-19.”

The Barons Backyard Beer Pairing special will run from end of August through beginning of September.