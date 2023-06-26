U.S. farmer-owned Challenge Butter has teamed with McCormick & Co. seasoning brand Lawry’s on a butter-based seasoned snack spread variety that aims to deliver unique flavor and added zing. A combination of freshly churned Challenge Butter and the classic Lawry’s blend of salt, herbs and spices, the product can be used to enliven a range of foods. Challenge Butter Snack Spread Lawry’s Seasoned Salt is hitting retail shelves alongside a Lemon dessert flavor offering a balance of tartness and sweetness, blended with fresh butter. These latest flavors join the existing lineup of sweet or savory varieties: Chocolate, Vanilla Fudge, Salted Caramel, Everything, and Garlic Parmesan with Herbs. Challenge Butter Snack Spreads come in 6.5-ounce tubs with a suggested retail price of $3.99 in select retailers nationwide. Challenge is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States.