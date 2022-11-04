The U.S. farmer-owned Challenge Butter brand has introduced Challenge Butter Snack Spreads, consisting of consumers’ favorite sweet and savory flavor profiles. Made with real butter and no artificial flavors, the spreads come in three Dessert and three Seasoned varieties: Vanilla Fudge Dessert Snack Spread, for items such as graham crackers, pretzels and waffles; Chocolate Dessert Snack Spread, for popcorn, crepes and strawberries; Salted Caramel Dessert Snack Spread, for apples, pancakes and sautéed bananas; Buffalo Seasoned Snack Spread, for quesadillas, cauliflower and chicken wings; Everything Seasoned Snack Spread, for pita chips, chicken, sandwiches and vegetable marinades; and Garlic Parmesan and Herb Seasoned Snack Spread, for pasta dishes, meats and chips. A 6.5-ounce tub of any flavor retails for a suggested $3.99. Challenge Butter is churned fresh daily from pure sweet cream, as it has been for more than a century.