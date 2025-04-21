Premium trail mix brand Second Nature Snacks is redefining snack time with two additions to its Smart Mix lineup: no-sugar-added Fiber Boost Smart Mix, featuring roasted and salted almonds and cashews, dark cocoa drops, and toasted coconut, and Protein Crunch Smart Mix, a sweet-and-salty blend of roasted and salted almonds, peanuts, cashews, and dark cocoa drops. Created with both flavor and function in mind, the gluten-free snacks contain no preservatives or artificial colors or additives. A 10-ounce resealable pouch of either variety retails for a suggested $7.49 each. Thanks to a partnership with One Tree Planted, a portion of every Second Nature Snacks purchase goes toward planting trees in local communities.