To help power performance, CLIF BAR has launched a Caffeinated Collection of energy bars. The line consists of two flavors, and Caramel Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Almond, developed in partnership with pro women’s basketball MVP Breanna Stewart and tennis pro Frances Tiafoe, respectively. In line with the brand’s longstanding commitment to quality ingredients, Caffeinated Collection energy bars are made with organic, non-GMO rolled oats and 10 grams of plant-based protein per bar. Additionally, each bar contains approximately 65 milligrams of non-GMO, organic caffeine — the equivalent of an espresso shot — for an extra energy boost. CLIF BAR Caffeinated Collection energy bars are available at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $1.99 per 2.4-ounce bar, or $7.49 per 5-pack of bars. The product is not recommended for pregnant or nursing women, children under 18 years old, or people sensitive to caffeine. CLIF BAR is a brand of Mondelēz International Inc.