Leading dairy-free cheese and butter brand Miyoko’s Creamery has now launched Jalapeño Plant Milk Cheese Spread. Joining the brand’s other Plant Milk Cheese Spreads – Sundried Tomato, Classic Chive and Roadhouse Cheddar – the product features a rich, creamy base of organic cultured cashew milk infused with the bold kick of jalapeño peppers. Like all Miyoko’s offerings, Jalapeño Plant Milk Cheese Spread contains fewer, recognizable ingredients and is made using time-honored techniques and traditional creamery methods. Suitable for spreading on crackers, adding to savory dishes and sauces, or eating as a stand-alone snack, Jalapeño Plant Milk Cheese Spread retails for a suggested $6.99 per 8-ounce tub. The spread is currently available in Nugget Market stores, with more retailers to follow this summer.