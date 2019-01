Caulipower has debuted a frozen, ready-to-make cauliflower tortilla line, a gluten-free solution for quesadillas, burritos, tacos, wraps and more. Available in Original and Grain Free varieties, the products are wheat-, preservative- and dairy-free, vegan and non-GMO. The Grain Free tortillas feature chickpea flour with 7 grams of protein and only 8 net carbohydrates each.