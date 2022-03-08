Cardenas Markets Promotes Exec to VP of Special Projects

Cardenas Markets has promoted Darla Sebastian to the role of VP of special projects. Reporting directly to COO Prabash Coswatte, Sebastian will drive, facilitate and oversee the implementation of the company’s key strategic endeavors and priority initiatives.

“Darla brings extensive project management and retail experience to her new position,” noted Coswatte. “She is a strong and highly accomplished leader who has a reputation for transforming strategic vision into reality, and in her new role, I am confident she will continue to play a vital role in enhancing current business operations while providing concrete solutions that will guide and bring future endeavors to fruition.”

Sebastian joined Cardenas in 2019, bringing to the company 20-plus years of experience in retail management, particularly in the areas of e-commerce, supply chain, finance operations and store systems. Before joining Cardenas, she was director of IT at Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.-based Monoprice Inc., an online electronic retailer, where she was accountable for all IT functions. Sebastian also worked as a senior project manager consultant for Smart Code LLC, where she managed various projects from initiation to completion for major clients, including a major Southern California supermarket chain. Additionally, she was senior delivery manager and senior project manager for Commerce, Calif.-based deep-discount retailer 99 Cents Only.

Sebastian earned a bachelor of science in business management and a bachelor of arts in psychology, and has been certified as a Project Management Professional (PMP).

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner, making it one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, with stores in California, Nevada and Arizona.

99 Cents Only LLC, which operates 391 stores in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada, is No. 72 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.