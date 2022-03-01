Cardenas Markets Expands On-Demand Grocery Delivery with Uber

Hispanic grocer Cardenas Markets has expanded its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. to now offer on-demand and scheduled grocery at all 59 of the retailer’s stores. As well as ordering authentic Hispanic dishes prepared daily at the company’s Cocinas (kitchens), customers can now conveniently shop for everyday grocery staples and have them delivered on demand directly to their homes via Uber Eats.

“Our partnership with Uber Eats demonstrates Cardenas Markets’ robust e-commerce expansion efforts,” noted Cardenas Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado. “We are consistently looking for ways to make the Cardenas Markets shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for our customers.”

“As we continue to expand our grocery category throughout the U.S., it's essential we provide customers with variety and selection from a diverse range of merchants in their areas,” said Oskar Hjertonsson, head of grocery at San Francisco-based Uber. “We’re happy to expand our partnership with Cardenas Markets to bring high-quality Hispanic dishes and everyday grocery essentials on-demand and right to our customer’s doorsteps.”

Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner in California, Nevada and Arizona.