Cardenas Markets Streamlines Task Management

As businesses with front-line workers continue to face logistical and organizational pain points caused by the nationwide labor shortage, Cardenas Markets has turned to WorkJam for unified digital workplace technology.

One of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, Cardenas operates 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and seven stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner in California, Nevada and Arizona. The grocer partnered with WorkJam to help equip all of its front-line associates with a streamlined communications and interactive task management solution.

"At Cardenas Markets, we're a value-driven company that puts family first — that includes our employees and customers," said Prabash Coswatte, COO of Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas Markets. "With WorkJam, Cardenas Markets' front-line employees will gain direct lines of communication with corporate leadership, seamless task and schedule management, self-service capabilities, and ongoing training modules to ensure employees are set up for success at work every day."

Cardenas now has access to open-shift marketplace, shift management, mobile punch, surveys, training, task management and communication tools. By automating and modifying these day-to-day operations with WorkJam, Cardenas aims to improve productivity and customer service.

"Cardenas Markets has provided shoppers with the utmost authentic and cultural experience for more than 41 years," said Will Eadie, chief revenue officer at WorkJam, which is based in Montreal. "As Cardenas Markets continues to expand, we are honored and beyond thrilled to provide a scalable digital workplace solution that will deliver meaningful experiences to its customers by putting employee culture first."

Digital workplace solutions provider WorkJam offers companies with front-line associates operational efficiencies, collaboration, employee engagement and higher retention by equipping workers and headquarters staff with state-of-the-art solutions to manage scheduling, training, task workflows and real-time communications — all through a single platform. The company’s mobile application is available in more than 42 languages.

Meanwhile, Cardenas Markets was recently named one of Progressive Grocer's Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch.