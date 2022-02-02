FastAF Teams With Uber Eats on 25-Minute Delivery

FastAF Technologies Inc., the curated quick-commerce retailer with healthy quality brands, is expanding its reach by partnering with Uber Eats. Not only will Uber Eats customers have access to FastAF’s curated offerings, they will also receive their deliveries within 25 minutes.

Launched in 2020 by founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka, San Francisco-based FastAF has partnered with more than 600 national and local retailers to curate a selection of essential products spanning multiple categories, including grocery and snacks, bath and beauty, and home and office. With curation, FastAF has achieved an average order value of $142.

"We are thrilled to partner with Uber Eats to bring to their customers access to our curated selection of products and increase the assortment available to them in 25 minutes," said Hnetinka. "More than 50% of our products are exclusive to FastAF, and partnering with Uber Eats gives their customers an unmatched assortment while expanding the reach of our selection."

The speedy delivery is available in FastAF’s operating cities of New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Customers can simply search for FastAF or specific products and brands on Uber Eats. Once an order is placed, it's delivered by an Uber Eats driver in 25 minutes or less.

Popular searches from customers in the past week include On/Go COVID Rapid Antigen Tests, Kin Euphorics Spritz, Olaplex Conditioner and Apple AirPods, with delivery happening in 19 minutes on average.

Building on its proven technology and delivery network, San Francisco-based Uber Eats has expanded its initial restaurant offering to now include all local commerce, such as groceries from FastAF, convenience and alcohol. The company is emphasizing this journey in its new Big Game advertising campaign.

Starring celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah, the ad spot plays on the question: Just because I can get anything delivered from Uber Eats, should I eat it? (See teaser images below.) More celebrity cameos will be featured in the full football ad spot, emphasizing the expanded offerings on Uber Eats.

Additionally, since consumer tastes are driving the expanded offerings, here’s a list of some of the most popular recent new verticals orders on the Uber Eats app: