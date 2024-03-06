Campbell’s Debuts 1st-Ever Limited-Time-Only Flavor

Campbell's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup can be reconstituted with water for a more robust tomato taste or with milk for an even cheesier flavor.

In celebration of National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12), Campbell’s is rolling out its first-ever limited-edition condensed soup flavor: Campbell’s Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup. The small-batch release combines the brand’s famous Tomato Soup with the flavors of a grilled cheese sandwich to offer the ultimate comfort fare. The soup can be reconstituted with water for a more robust tomato taste or with milk for an even cheesier flavor.

“Grilled cheese and tomato soup has always been perfect together,” noted Gary Mazur, VP soup and broth, Campbell’s meals and beverages division. “It is a classic pairing for all generations, and it has drawn increasing pop culture fandom in recent years. Nothing can top the greatness of a grilled cheese sandwich dunked in Campbell’s Tomato soup. As we developed our first ever limited-time-only condensed flavor, it was the clear choice.”

Now through March 20, the brand will give away 412 cans in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day to fans who enter a sweepstakes. The limited-edition soup flavor will arrive in stores and on Amazon starting in March.

In other grilled cheese news, Kraft Heinz’s beloved Lunchables brand expanded last year into the frozen food category with Lunchables Grilled Cheesies – the first-ever product to feature 360CRISP, an innovative technology that delivers a pan-like crisp in just 60 seconds. The convenient snack option enables kids to prepare it easily in the microwave, with no pans or stove necessary. With 360CRISP, Kraft Heinz’s goal is to introduce five products across four iconic brands by the end of 2024.

Based in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the Campbell Soup Co. generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Its portfolio consists of such famous brands as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.