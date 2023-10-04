The result of SpaghettiOs’ first flavor partnership with No. 1 U.S. hot sauce brand Frank’s RedHot is SpaghettiOs Spicy Original, which offers a more adult version of the venerable canned pasta line. Created for the 35% of grown-ups who already add some sort of spice to their SpaghettiOs, the Spicy Original product features a mild-medium heat level that adds a little kick to the eating experience. The product makes its debut at retailers nationwide beginning in early April for a suggested $1.59 per 15.8-ounce can. SpaghettiOs is a brand of Campbell’s.