Alt-dairy pioneer Elmhurst 1925 has added three more clean-label beverages to its best-selling Unsweetened line: Unsweetened Pistachio Milk, featuring just three ingredients; Unsweetened Vanilla Pistachio Milk; and Unsweetened Vanilla Cashew Milk – the last two the brand’s first-ever flavored unsweetened plant milks. As consumers increasingly search for high-quality plant-based dairy alternatives, Elmhurst is leading the charge in product innovation by using such unique ingredient bases as pistachio and cashew. The latter in particular has become a popular choice because of tis bounty of essential nutrients, among them healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Elmhurst 1925 is focused on building on this success with the introduction of these latest beverages, which can be used for smoothies, coffee, baking and more. All Elmhurst products are made without carrageenan, gums, oils or other emulsifiers, as well as being Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten- and dairy-free, OU Kosher, and vegan. Like all Elmhurst products, these latest beverages are crafted using the company’s eco-friendly HydroRelease method, which employs water to separate the nutritional components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy plant milk, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. The beverages come in 32-fluid-ounce cartons that are 100% recyclable and made from FSC-certified paperboard. A carton of any flavor retails for a suggested $8.99 at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, as well as on the Elmhurst website, at SRPs of $8.99, with more stores to follow.