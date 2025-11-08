The Ben’s Original brand, part of Mars Inc., has launched two product innovations in the United States and Canada: Ben’s Original Single-Serve Cups and expanded flavors in the Ben’s Original Street Food line. Ready in minutes, the portable, microwave-ready cups can serve as snacks, sides or a base for any favorite meal, and come in four flavors: aromatic Jasmine Rice (2.2 ounces), zesty Spanish Style Rice (2.4 ounces), globally inspired Fried Rice (2.4 ounces), and family-favorite Roasted Chicken (2.4 ounces). The suggested retail price for any flavor is $2.19, with price varying by retailer. First introduced in 2024, Ben’s Original Street Food offers complete meals for those short on time and now features two additional 9-ounce varieties: Honey BBQ Flavored Rice with Chicken, sweet, smoky, and packed with protein, beans and vegetables, and Teriyaki Style Rice with Chicken, a savory and satisfying blend with a touch of real sweet pineapple. Ready in only 90 seconds, each bowl provides up to 13 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber per serving, at a suggested retail price of $4.99, with price varying by retailer. Further, as part of its commitment to supporting communities, Ben’s Original is continuing its Be an After School Hero program benefiting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Through the end of September, for every $1 spent on Ben’s Original products, $1 will be donated to No Kid Hungry, up to $250,000, which can help provide 2.5 million meals to kids in need. This marks the fourth year of the partnership, with the total commitment to No Kid Hungry totaling $1 million since 2022.