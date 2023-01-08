Campbell’s Tomato Unsalted Condensed Soup and Gluten Free Varieties

Iconic soup brand Campbell’s has added Tomato Unsalted Condensed Soup to its expanding Unsalted line, offering another option for the 36% of adults who are trying to reduce sodium in their diets. Containing six tomatoes in every can, Unsalted Tomato Soup enables consumers to customize meals by seasoning the soup to their liking, and for even more culinary inspiration, Campbell’s has crafted consumer-facing recipes using Unsalted Tomato Soup. The brand has also recently unveiled two gluten-free cooking soups that offer an alternative ingredient option for popular meals while not compromising on high-quality ingredients. These condensed options, available in Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken flavors – two of Campbell’s most popular flavors – aim to meet the needs of the nearly one out of five Americans currently avoiding gluten. Gluten Free Cream of Chicken is made with chicken meat with no antibiotics and farm-fresh cream, while Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom is made with mushrooms, garlic, farm-fresh cream and no preservatives. A 10.75-ounce can of Unsalted Tomato retails for a suggested $2.09, and a 10.5-ounce can of either Gluten Free soup retails for a suggested $1.99.