Lunchables Grilled Cheesies

Kraft Heinz’s iconic Lunchables brand has expanded into the frozen food category with LunchablesGrilled Cheesies – the first-ever product to feature 360CRISP, an innovative technology that delivers a pan-like crisp in just 60 seconds. Grilled Cheesies provides a convenient snack option that enables kids to prepare it easily in the microwave, with no pans or stove necessary. Grilled Cheesies comes in two melty varieties: Original, featuring Kraft Singles, and Pepperoni Pizza, made with Kraft Singles and the same pepperoni from other popular Lunchables snack packs. A box of two sandwiches of either variety retails for a suggested $4.99. The launch of the 360CRISP platform contributes to Kraft Heinz’s broader business transformation and intention to drive growth across its North American business, targeting $2 billion in incremental net sales by 2027. With 360CRISP, the goal is to introduce five products across four iconic brands by the end of 2024.