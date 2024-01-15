V8 Bloody Mary Party Packs

Due to hit store shelves in February, V8 Red Original and Spicy Bloody Mary Party Packs of single-serve cans enable easy customization of the ever-popular cocktail. The bold, refreshing nonalcoholic cocktail mixers provide rich and robust flavors, with the Spicy variety sure to please the 70% of consumers who like to add hot sauce to their drinks, according to a recent survey cited by the brand. V8’s plant-powered product is not only an innovative addition to any Bloody Mary, but also a nutritious one, offering an excellent source of vitamin C and two servings of vegetables per 8-ounce serving. A 6-pack of 8-ounce cans, totaling 48 ounces, of either variety retails for a suggested $6.29. V8 is a brand of the Campbell Soup Co.

