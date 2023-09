Venerable pasta sauce brand Prego has now come out with a line of Chunky sauces. The versatile line’s hearty varieties address a range of taste preferences with Mushroom & Green Pepper; Tomato, Onion, and Garlic; Roasted Garlic & Herb; Tomato, Basil & Garlic; Garden Combo; and Tomato & Three Cheeses. Each flavor is gluten-free and vegetarian or vegan. A 23.75-ounce jar of any Chunky sauce retails for a suggested $3.69. Prego is a brand of the Campbell Soup Co.