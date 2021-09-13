Butcher’s Select Plant-Based Meats

The Very Good Butchers, the brand of The Very Good Food Co., a plant-based food technology company, has introduced Butcher's Select sausages, meatballs and burgers. The premium line of gluten- and soy-free foods offers meaty taste and texture created with simple, wholesome plant-based ingredients such as pea protein, navy beans, chickpeas, garlic, onion, hemp seeds and organic peppers. Butcher’s Select consists of the thyme-infused Flippin’ Good Burger (8-ounce 2-pack), which contains 19 grams of protein per serving; Cajun Sausages, containing jalapeños, green bell peppers and organic veggies, for 14 grams of protein; Bratwurst Sausages (14.1-ounce 4-pack), German-inspired links made with veggies, fava beans, and paprika, and boasting 15 grams of protein; MMM … Meatballs (14.1-ounce 12-pack), Italian-style plant-based meatballs with 17 grams of protein; and Breakfast Sausages (12.7-ounce 8-pack), combining herbs and veggies, and offering 13 grams of protein. All retail for $9.99, except for the Flippin’ Good Burger, which is $7.99. Additionally, as a reflection of its commitment to sustainability, Butcher’s Select uses 90% renewable packaging. The Very Good Butchers brand also offers such options as steak, ribs, pepperoni, burgers, taco meat, sausages and hot dogs.