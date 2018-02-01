Press enter to search
Close search

Bob Evans Farms Family Classics Meal Solutions

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Bob Evans Farms Family Classics Meal Solutions

Bob Evans Farms has introduced Family Classics, a line of heat-and-eat meal solutions that currently comprises two offerings: Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta and Creamy Chicken & Noodles. Containing 16 or more grams of protein per serving, each meal contains two-and-a-half servings per container, with less than 350 calories per serving. Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta features oven-roasted white meat and penne pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce made with real milk, butter and Parmesan cheese, while Creamy Chicken & Noodles features oven-roasted white meat and home-style egg noodles with peas and diced red bell peppers in a savory cream sauce. SRP is $4.69 per 20-ounce package.

Other Popular Products

Bolthouse Farms B Balanced Smoothies