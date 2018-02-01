Bob Evans Farms Family Classics Meal Solutions

Bob Evans Farms has introduced Family Classics, a line of heat-and-eat meal solutions that currently comprises two offerings: Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta and Creamy Chicken & Noodles. Containing 16 or more grams of protein per serving, each meal contains two-and-a-half servings per container, with less than 350 calories per serving. Roasted Chicken Alfredo Pasta features oven-roasted white meat and penne pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce made with real milk, butter and Parmesan cheese, while Creamy Chicken & Noodles features oven-roasted white meat and home-style egg noodles with peas and diced red bell peppers in a savory cream sauce. SRP is $4.69 per 20-ounce package.