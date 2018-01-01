Acme Smoked Fish Corp. has launched its Blue Hill Bay Smoked Fish Poke Bowls, in Smoked Salmon and Smoked Ahi Tuna varieties. The spin on the increasingly popular Hawaiian favorite offers eaters nationwide a healthful and innovative lunch or dinner meal kit, each with either lightly salt-cured salmon or tuna cubes that have been cold-smoked with a blend of natural hardwoods, and containing a pre-cooked rice packet, a signature poke sauce – a flavorful soy base with hints of sriracha, chili pepper and sesame oil – and a special blend of poke seasoning made from chili peppers, black and white sesame seeds, ginger and orange peel. Each refrigerated single-serve bowl contains 20 grams of protein and 1,400 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids per serving, as well as no artificial preservatives.