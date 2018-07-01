Press enter to search
Close search

Blendabella Diced Portabella, Veggies and Herbs Blends

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Blendabella Diced Portabella, Veggies and Herbs Blends

Giorgio produces blends of diced portabella mushrooms, vegetables and herbs that provide myriad recipe options – from quick appetizers to gourmet creations. Available under the Blendabella brand in three flavors: Zesty Mexican, Coconut Thai and Rustic Tuscan, the blends contain no artificial preservatives. The Coconut Thai blend can be mixed with rice, wrapped in lettuce or tossed with noodles; Rustic Tuscan can top pizza, be tossed in pasta or be used as bruschetta; and Zesty Mexican can be used as salsa, fill tacos, mix with eggs or top rice.

Other Popular Products

Cherrish 100% Whole Cherry Juice