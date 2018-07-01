Blendabella Diced Portabella, Veggies and Herbs Blends

Giorgio produces blends of diced portabella mushrooms, vegetables and herbs that provide myriad recipe options – from quick appetizers to gourmet creations. Available under the Blendabella brand in three flavors: Zesty Mexican, Coconut Thai and Rustic Tuscan, the blends contain no artificial preservatives. The Coconut Thai blend can be mixed with rice, wrapped in lettuce or tossed with noodles; Rustic Tuscan can top pizza, be tossed in pasta or be used as bruschetta; and Zesty Mexican can be used as salsa, fill tacos, mix with eggs or top rice.