Blackhawk Network's New Gift Cards Ditch Plastic for Paper
Renovo is a sustainable, recyclable paper-based alternative developed with Monadnock Paper Mills
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Renovo benefits include:
- 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Fiber: Made with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified materials, demonstrating a commitment to responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship.
- Manufactured Carbon Neutral: Manufactured carbon neutral with verified emission reductions (VERS) certified under the GHG Clean Projects Protocol.
- Recyclable: Third-party verified as recyclable, designed for easy disposal in curbside mixed recycling bins.
- Multi-Platform Coating for Printing Versatility: Features a unique coating optimized for use on a variety of printing technologies, including HP Indigo 35,000, Datacard MX8100 Card Issuance Systems, and flexographic and offset printing.
- Seamless Transition from Plastic: Provides the most rigid water- and moisture-resistant, versatile 30-point paper gift card substrate in the market, according to the company, making it an ideal replacement for traditional plastic gift cards, without compromising quality or performance.
“Renovo showcases our commitment to environmentally responsible solutions that make a real impact,” said Lisa Taylor, VP of sales and marketing at Bennington, N.H.-based Monadnock Paper Mills. “At Monadnock, we are committed to creating products that help our partners meet their environmental goals without compromising on quality or performance, and this partnership exemplifies that effort.”