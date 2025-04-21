Blackhawk Network's New Gift Cards Ditch Plastic for Paper

Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) has partnered with Monadnock Paper Mills to introduce Renovo, a new sustainable, fiber-based gift card substrate that brings differentiated features to the global gift card market. A more eco-friendly alternative to PVC, Renovo also introduces a new level of card resilience and manufacturing compatibility through its unique 30-point thickness and proprietary treatments.

Already certified for use at several of the largest card manufacturers in North America, Renovo will be rolled out globally later this year.

Just over two years after formally revealing its public-facing initiatives to create a more sustainable future for the gift card industry, BHN has exceeded its goal to convert at least 75% of its globally distributed physical gift cards to fiber-based substrates by the end of 2024, with a current conversion rate of 85%.

“For years, BHN has actively pursued opportunities to improve sustainability efforts in our industry,” said Cara Renfroe, SVP global operations at Pleasanton, Calif.-based BHN. “With this initiative, we aimed to raise the bar, taking gift card materials to the next level, and we succeeded in creating a best-in-class substrate. Renovo leads other alternatives from a sustainability standpoint and also offers the most durable and versatile eco-friendly product on the market today. We could not be more excited about Renovo and the amazing partnership we have built with Monadnock.”