 Skip to main content

Blackhawk Network's New Gift Cards Ditch Plastic for Paper

Renovo is a sustainable, recyclable paper-based alternative developed with Monadnock Paper Mills
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Renovo
Blackhawk Network and Monadnock Paper Mills have partnered to drive sustainable innovation in the global gift card market.

Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) has partnered with Monadnock Paper Mills to introduce Renovo, a new sustainable, fiber-based gift card substrate that brings differentiated features to the global gift card market. A more eco-friendly alternative to PVC, Renovo also introduces a new level of card resilience and manufacturing compatibility through its unique 30-point thickness and proprietary treatments.

Already certified for use at several of the largest card manufacturers in North America, Renovo will be rolled out globally later this year.

[RELATED: Blackhawk Network Adds Loyalty Tech to Branded Payments Platform]

Just over two years after formally revealing its public-facing initiatives to create a more sustainable future for the gift card industry, BHN has exceeded its goal to convert at least 75% of its globally distributed physical gift cards to fiber-based substrates by the end of 2024, with a current conversion rate of 85%.

“For years, BHN has actively pursued opportunities to improve sustainability efforts in our industry,” said Cara Renfroe, SVP global operations at Pleasanton, Calif.-based BHN. “With this initiative, we aimed to raise the bar, taking gift card materials to the next level, and we succeeded in creating a best-in-class substrate. Renovo leads other alternatives from a sustainability standpoint and also offers the most durable and versatile eco-friendly product on the market today. We could not be more excited about Renovo and the amazing partnership we have built with Monadnock.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Renovo benefits include:

  • 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Fiber: Made with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified materials, demonstrating a commitment to responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship.
  • Manufactured Carbon Neutral: Manufactured carbon neutral with verified emission reductions (VERS) certified under the GHG Clean Projects Protocol.
  • Recyclable: Third-party verified as recyclable, designed for easy disposal in curbside mixed recycling bins.
  • Multi-Platform Coating for Printing Versatility: Features a unique coating optimized for use on a variety of printing technologies, including HP Indigo 35,000, Datacard MX8100 Card Issuance Systems, and flexographic and offset printing.
  • Seamless Transition from Plastic: Provides the most rigid water- and moisture-resistant, versatile 30-point paper gift card substrate in the market, according to the company, making it an ideal replacement for traditional plastic gift cards, without compromising quality or performance.

“Renovo showcases our commitment to environmentally responsible solutions that make a real impact,” said Lisa Taylor, VP of sales and marketing at Bennington, N.H.-based Monadnock Paper Mills. “At Monadnock, we are committed to creating products that help our partners meet their environmental goals without compromising on quality or performance, and this partnership exemplifies that effort.”

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds