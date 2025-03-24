 Skip to main content

Blackhawk Network Adds Loyalty Tech to Branded Payments Platform

Collaboration with cloud-based rewards provider Exchange Solutions delivers more personalized options
Lynn Petrak
Blackhawk Network covers 400,000 consumer touchpoints across its global payments platform.

Upping the ante on convenience and rewards, branded payment solutions provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) is teaming up with cloud-based loyalty platform Exchange Solutions to connect loyalty program transactions and physical and digital gift card reward activations and redemptions. 

The loyalty program technology from Exchange Solutions will be integrated with BHN’s broader partner network and gift cards portfolio, allowing businesses to align their loyalty and payout strategies with a comprehensive view of the customer journey. Retailers can tap into insights on customer spending habits to offer targeted marketing and reward options. 

“Our partnership with Exchange Solutions reflects our commitment to prioritizing fresh technology integration opportunities and fueling innovation in the branded payments space,” said Jennifer Philo, GVP, global commerce at BHN. “We’re providing a strategic, streamlined approach for businesses to leverage our combined expertise — offering more rewarding experiences for customers and better returns for businesses.”

Added Darren Thompson, senior director of partnerships at Exchange Solutions: “Our joint endeavor delivers measurable value by enriching loyalty program data, improving cost-effectiveness and providing in-demand rewards quickly. BHN’s vast portfolio and network provides highly popular global rewards options and connections that will help businesses identify pain points and maximize ROI on every customer interaction. By joining forces, we offer global, technology-enabled solutions that cater to modern-day business challenges.”

BHN continues to broaden its capabilities. Earlier this month, BHN announced that it has completed the integration of Tango Card’s digital solution into its platform. Among other benefits, enterprises that use BHN’s Tango platform can access a single API and online portal to integrate rewards and payouts into their own business processes, websites and mobile apps. 

