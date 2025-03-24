Blackhawk Network Adds Loyalty Tech to Branded Payments Platform
Added Darren Thompson, senior director of partnerships at Exchange Solutions: “Our joint endeavor delivers measurable value by enriching loyalty program data, improving cost-effectiveness and providing in-demand rewards quickly. BHN’s vast portfolio and network provides highly popular global rewards options and connections that will help businesses identify pain points and maximize ROI on every customer interaction. By joining forces, we offer global, technology-enabled solutions that cater to modern-day business challenges.”
BHN continues to broaden its capabilities. Earlier this month, BHN announced that it has completed the integration of Tango Card’s digital solution into its platform. Among other benefits, enterprises that use BHN’s Tango platform can access a single API and online portal to integrate rewards and payouts into their own business processes, websites and mobile apps.