Blackhawk Network Adds Loyalty Tech to Branded Payments Platform

Upping the ante on convenience and rewards, branded payment solutions provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) is teaming up with cloud-based loyalty platform Exchange Solutions to connect loyalty program transactions and physical and digital gift card reward activations and redemptions.

The loyalty program technology from Exchange Solutions will be integrated with BHN’s broader partner network and gift cards portfolio, allowing businesses to align their loyalty and payout strategies with a comprehensive view of the customer journey. Retailers can tap into insights on customer spending habits to offer targeted marketing and reward options.

“Our partnership with Exchange Solutions reflects our commitment to prioritizing fresh technology integration opportunities and fueling innovation in the branded payments space,” said Jennifer Philo, GVP, global commerce at BHN. “We’re providing a strategic, streamlined approach for businesses to leverage our combined expertise — offering more rewarding experiences for customers and better returns for businesses.”