BJ’s to Open 14th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 14th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235.

Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas location on-site and offer members the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Midlothian BJ’s Gas station will offer regular, premium and diesel fuels.

“The grand opening of our new club has been much anticipated, and we are very much looking forward to opening our doors to the Midlothian community on Friday,” said Contina McNeill, club manager of Midlothian’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our team has been working diligently to prepare our club for both new and existing members to start shopping, and we’re officially ready to welcome them in!”

BJ's is offering a limited-time founding-member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the new Midlothian club now through Dec. 8. Shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25 instead of the regular $55 membership fee. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for just $65 instead of the regular $110 membership fee. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases.

The warehouse club notes that its members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day. Members can shop for fresh food, produce, household essentials, pet supplies, seasonal items, home décor, fashion, toys, technology, local products, and more.

Midlothian club members can also choose from a variety of shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip.

As the retailer gets ready to open its doors in Midlothian, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation is also preparing to support the local community through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a food rescue partnership in which the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Midlothian, BJ’s food bank partner is Feed More.

“We are so excited to have BJ’s Wholesale Club as part of our community, just in time for the holiday season,” said Aaron McClung, chief development Officer at Feed More. “During this time of year, it is especially important to make sure that our neighbors in need have access to the basics, like quality food. With partners like BJ’s, we can ensure that this is possible and are thankful to continue developing our partnership with the organization.”

To date, BJ’s has donated more than 140 million pounds of food, including meat, produce, dairy and bakery items, to Feeding America member food banks.

Meanwhile, BJ’s recently shared a positive earnings report for its third quarter. Strong comparable-sales growth was a highlight of the retailer’s record Q3. BJ’s saw sales growth across several segments, with total comparable-club sales increasing 9.7% year over year, and comparable-club sales excluding gas sales increasing 5.3%. Membership fee income increased 8.7% to $99.5 million, while digitally enabled sales growth was 43.0%.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.