BJ's Expands Same-Day Alcohol Delivery to 6 States

BJ's Wholesale Club now offers same-day delivery service for beer, wine and spirits in Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Warehouse club members can go to delivery.BJs.com to shop for alcohol, or thousands of other grocery and household items that can be delivered the same day, in participating ZIP codes.

“We’re focused on making it even more convenient for our members to shop and save,” said Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “That’s why we’re excited to expand our same-day delivery service to include beer, wine and spirits, giving our members added convenience as they prepare for the busy holiday season.”

Brands eligible for delivery include BJ’s recently released exclusive line of wines, Josh Cellars, Kendall Jackson, Corona, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Budweiser, Tito’s, Patron and Captain Morgan Spiced Rum.

BJ's first introduced same-day delivery to its members in 2018 with its partnership with Instacart. Competitor warehouse retailer Sam's Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, has also been experimenting with adding alcohol delivery.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 217 clubs and 140 BJ's Gas locations in 16 states.