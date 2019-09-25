BJ's Updates Mobile App

BJ's Wholesale Club just gave its members another reason to shop its warehouse clubs beyond the savings over conventional food retailers that it regularly touts.

The retailer has revealed a significant update to its mobile app, including several new features, improved usability and an updated design.

In the brand-new "My BJ’s" area of the app, members will see their yearly savings, local BJ’s Gas price, gas savings earned through the Gas Savings Program, and previous orders, whether they were online or in-club. "My BJ’s" will also show members in the My BJ’s Perks Program their total awards available as well as how much more they need to spend to reach their next award.

“Our members love the BJ’s app, and we’re excited to make it even more convenient to get unbeatable value how and when members want,’ said Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re making it easier for members to see the value of their BJ’s membership and bringing more excitement to the wholesale club shopping experience.”

The BJ’s Wholesale Club app is coming up on its two-year anniversary and has more than 2 million downloads, more than 200 million digital coupons clipped, and a 4.7-star rating across the App Store and Google Play.

BJ’s is also bringing a fresh take on the wholesale club experience with the new Challenge gamification feature in its app. Also located within the "My BJ’s" area of the app, the Challenge feature will offer members new experiences and challenges for a chance to earn incentives. Challenges will be introduced periodically and can range from visiting a sample station in club to trying a new service that BJ’s is offering.

Other major updates to the BJ’s app include a complete redesign, making it easier for members to navigate the app, shop their desired products and experience everything BJ’s has to offer. The redesign includes the addition of shoppable recipes through BJ’s Same-Day Delivery, makes in-club services such as checking in to pick up an online order easier and more prominent, and gives members access to a digital version of their membership card.

In its latest fiscal report, BJ's detailed how its expanded digital capabilities, private-brand assortment and marketing campaigns are helping drive growth.

The club retailer reported same-store sales growth of 1.6%, excluding gasoline sales, for the second quarter ended Aug. 3. Net income was $54.5 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with a loss of $5.6 million, or 5 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 37 cents.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 217 clubs and 140 BJ's Gas locations in 16 states.