BJ’s Wholesale Club Names New President

BJ’s Wholesale Club has tasked a seasoned executive to lead efforts to drive long-term profitable growth.

The club retailer has named Lee Delaney, currently EVP, chief commercial officer, its new president. In his latest role, Delaney will lead the BJ’s retail, ecommerce and membership operations in addition to his current responsibilities for merchandising, supply chain and marketing. He will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Baldwin.

“Lee’s strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in transforming BJ’s Wholesale Club,” Baldwin said. “We are creating a focused commercial organization that will provide outstanding member service by delivering great products at unbeatable value. Under Lee’s leadership, the new organization will build on our progress as we continue our transformation, driving long-term, profitable growth. I look forward to continuing to partner with Lee to transform BJ’s Wholesale Club.”

Prior to joining BJ’s in 2016, Delaney was a partner in the Boston office of Bain & Co., and a leader in the firm’s consumer products practice. While at Bain, Delaney advised clients on corporate strategy, created new market entry plans, supported client acquisitions and advised on efficiency programs. Before joining Bain in 1996, Delaney worked for Electronic Data Systems and Deloitte Consulting, advising clients on a variety of engagements. Delaney holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from the University of Massachusetts.

“We have great opportunities ahead of us, and I’m thrilled to lead a strong team as we execute our strategic priorities,” Delaney said. “The new structure will enable us to create a seamless membership experience, from acquisition to renewal, while providing the outstanding value and service that members expect from BJ’s Wholesale Club. I look forward to building on our momentum as we continue our transformation.”

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 217 clubs and 140 BJ's Gas locations in 16 states.