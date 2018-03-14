BJ's Brings Grocery Delivery to East Coast Households

Eastern club store chain BJ’s Wholesale Club is introducing same-day delivery to customers along the East Coast through an expanded partnership with Instacart

Club members will have access to same-day delivery on thousands of items, including premium deli meats and cheeses, produce, meat, and frozen foods, as well as household staples such as diapers, paper products, nutritional supplements and pet products. They also will save 25 percent or more on groceries compared with standard pricing by placing orders for delivery through https://delivery.bjs.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring same-day delivery to BJ’s shoppers,” said Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer at Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, who joined the retailer last May. “BJ’s is focused on delivering unbeatable value and convenience to our members; the expanded partnership with Instacart gives members a new and easy way to shop the club without leaving their home.”

The expanded partnership with the San Francisco-based delivery service is the latest in BJ’s growing list of digital conveniences for its members, including a mobile app, Add-to-Card digital coupons, the Pick Up and Pay click-and-collect service, and its new websites, including a mobile-friendly site, a new overall desktop site, and dedicated sites for private label ecommerce. The company last month also created and filled a digital commerce and experience VP position, hiring Naveen Seshadri to head digital customer-experience strategy, ecommerce merchandising, digital marketing, and digital insights and analytics.

BJ's operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas locations in 16 states.