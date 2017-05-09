BJ's Develops Dedicated Sites for PL Ecomm

BJ's Wholesale Club is launching two ecommerce websites for its Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms brands, the first time it has created dedicated sites for its private labels.

The sites – www.berkleyjensen.com and www.wellsleyfarms.com – will showcase a broad assortment of both brands, showcase the stories behind the products and create a shoppable, dedicated experience for both brands. Members will also be able to access BJ's Pick Up & Pay click-and-collect service to reserve select nonperishable products online and retrieve them in-club in as little as two hours.

BJ's claims to be the first wholesale club to offer websites dedicated to its exclusive brands to better inform members about the selection, quality and value of the products.

"Our exclusive brands offer members exceptional value on a wide range of items, from fresh produce to paper goods to baby supplies," said Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer at BJ's. "The new websites allow BJ's to tell the story of these brands, educating members on the quality and assortment while allowing them to research products and shop."

Unveiling the new sites is BJ's latest step in its drive to offer a true omnichannel experience. In 2016, the retailer made enhancements to its membership site, including improved search and navigation features, and launched online ordering for deli and bakery products. Also, in May, the retailer hired both Masood and a new CIO to further build out digital and omnichannel platforms. Both new employees have since been involved with the launch of a new desktop site and another for mobile.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, based in Westborough, Mass., operates 215 clubs and 132 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.