Sam's Club Starts Alcohol Delivery Through Instacart

06/24/2019
Sam's Club now has same-day grocery delivery from all its U.S. stores

Sam's Club and Instacart are now offering alcohol delivery in as little as one hour from 215 Sam's Club locations. The service is available in select markets, including many in Florida, California and Missouri, with plans to add more markets soon. 

The Sam's Club and Instacart partnership has also expanded to include all 589 locations in the United States for same-day grocery delivery. 

“Sam’s Club is focused on offering quality products, unexpected finds and better customer experiences,” said Racquel Harris, VP adult beverage. “Now you can select the perfect bottle of wine to complement your dinner or stock up on your favorite beer or spirits for the big game with the convenience of delivery.”

To purchase alcohol, or any other groceries, from Sam's Club, customers visit www.samsclub.com/instacart or use the Instacart mobile app. Customers must enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery for all alcohol purchases.

This expansion comes after Instacart first added its alcohol delivery service through many other grocery partners in 14 states earlier this year. 

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, which operates Sam's Club, is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

