BiPro has unveiled its first caffeinated protein water. The brand's new orange-citrus-flavored shelf-stable beverage contains 100 milligrams of caffeine, the equivalent of that in an 8-ounce cup of coffee, while also packing 20 grams of protein. Aimed at busy, health-conscious consumers, BiPro Protein Water contains just 90 calories per bottle and has no sugar, fat or carbohydrates.