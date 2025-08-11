 Skip to main content

Big Y Expands Footprint in Massachusetts With 2 New Supermarkets

Retailer also upgrades smaller-format c-store and fuel station
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Big Y Fresh Market
In addition to refreshing this Big Y Express Fresh Market in Springfield, Mass., the retailer is set to open two new traditional grocery stores in the region.

Big Y Foods Inc. is having a big summer, readying new locations and expanding its supplier network to include more local vendors. 

This week, the regional grocer is unveiling a new outpost at 290 Turnpike Road in Westborough, Mass. Shoppers can check out the store on Aug. 14 and take part in grand opening festivities on Aug. 28.

This won’t be the newest Big Y for long, though. The retailer is already hiring for another new supermarket at 242 S. Main Street in Uxbridge, Mass., that is slated to open in early October. Big Y is seeking to fill more than 100 part-time and full-time positions at that site, about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

To offer shoppers a diverse assortment and supporting area communities, Big Y is also calling on local vendors to share their products for possible inclusion on store shelves. The retailer already partners with hundreds of local businesses to offer locally-sourced produce, meat, bakery products, chocolates, honey and beverages, among other items.

“Our commitment to local goes beyond just sourcing — it’s about celebrating the unique flavors and talents across the region,” said Mike Cormier, SVP of sales and marketing. “These partnerships help us deliver exceptional quality while investing in the spirit that drives our communities forward.” 

Big Y’s sales team supports local partners with distribution and delivery to help them optimize their reach and sales.

Meanwhile, Big Y also recently reopened a Big Y Express Fresh Market location in its hometown of Springfield, Mass. That downtown store has been updated with a reconfigured layout and the addition of more grab-and-go offerings.

“We’re always listening to our customers,” said Nicole D’Amour Schneider, SVP of retail operations and customer experience. “This improved design is about delivering what our shoppers have asked for: more convenience, an effortless shopping experience and more of the items that will help make their daily lives easier.”

Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.

