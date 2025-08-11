Big Y Expands Footprint in Massachusetts With 2 New Supermarkets

In addition to refreshing this Big Y Express Fresh Market in Springfield, Mass., the retailer is set to open two new traditional grocery stores in the region.

Big Y Foods Inc. is having a big summer, readying new locations and expanding its supplier network to include more local vendors.

This week, the regional grocer is unveiling a new outpost at 290 Turnpike Road in Westborough, Mass. Shoppers can check out the store on Aug. 14 and take part in grand opening festivities on Aug. 28.

This won’t be the newest Big Y for long, though. The retailer is already hiring for another new supermarket at 242 S. Main Street in Uxbridge, Mass., that is slated to open in early October. Big Y is seeking to fill more than 100 part-time and full-time positions at that site, about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

To offer shoppers a diverse assortment and supporting area communities, Big Y is also calling on local vendors to share their products for possible inclusion on store shelves. The retailer already partners with hundreds of local businesses to offer locally-sourced produce, meat, bakery products, chocolates, honey and beverages, among other items.