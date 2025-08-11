Big Y Expands Footprint in Massachusetts With 2 New Supermarkets
“Our commitment to local goes beyond just sourcing — it’s about celebrating the unique flavors and talents across the region,” said Mike Cormier, SVP of sales and marketing. “These partnerships help us deliver exceptional quality while investing in the spirit that drives our communities forward.”
Big Y’s sales team supports local partners with distribution and delivery to help them optimize their reach and sales.
Meanwhile, Big Y also recently reopened a Big Y Express Fresh Market location in its hometown of Springfield, Mass. That downtown store has been updated with a reconfigured layout and the addition of more grab-and-go offerings.
“We’re always listening to our customers,” said Nicole D’Amour Schneider, SVP of retail operations and customer experience. “This improved design is about delivering what our shoppers have asked for: more convenience, an effortless shopping experience and more of the items that will help make their daily lives easier.”
Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, with 94 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 75 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, Big Y Express Fresh Market, and 17 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, which together employ more than 10,000 associates. The company is No. 73 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of North America’s top retailers of food and consumables.