Northeast Grocery Expands Double Up Food Bucks NY Into 16 More Counties

Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops currently collaborate with more than 250 New York state farms to bring fresh fruits and veggies directly from the fields to store shelves.

Northeast Grocery Inc., the parent company of grocery retailers Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops Markets LLC, has teamed up with Buffalo, N.Y.-based nonprofit Field & Fork Network to expand the statewide nutrition incentive program Double Up Food Bucks NY (DUFBNY) to 48 additional stores across the three banners spanning 34 counties, 16 of which were previously unserved by the initiative. DUFBNY offers Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shoppers a free, automatic dollar-for-dollar match, up to $20 a day, on fresh produce purchases at grocery stores.

The store selection process prioritized high-need rural and micropolitan areas, mainly in New York's Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Lower Adirondack regions, where access to SNAP-accepting food retailers carrying fresh, affordable produce is often limited. Across the 16 newly added counties offering DUFBNY for the first time, about 62,000 households and 107,000 individuals who use SNAP can now afford twice as many fresh fruits and vegetables, according to Field & Fork Network.

“Our partnership with Northeast Grocery is a powerful example of how public-private collaboration can transform statewide policy goals into local solutions that reduce food insecurity and improve nutrition access in rural New York,” said Field & Fork Network CEO Lisa French. “An expansion this large is the kind of outcome our elected officials envision when they fight to increase funding for Double Up Food Bucks NY, and truly reflects what’s possible when mission, advocacy and scale come together.”

Added New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn: “We are grateful to Field & Fork Network and Northeast Grocery for this significant expansion of the Double Up Food Bucks NY program, which will increase the purchasing power of thousands of SNAP recipients in rural New York, enabling them to buy more healthy, fresh produce for themselves and their families. Double Up Food Bucks NY is a highly effective nutrition incentive program that supports better health outcomes for SNAP recipients and strengthens Gov. [Kathy] Hochul’s work to reduce food insecurity and expand access to affordable, nutritious, locally grown food in underserved communities across the state.”

Northeast Grocery designed the delivery of DUFBNY at its stores to be easy and accessible. SNAP users receive the match automatically at checkout through a printed coupon, with no extra steps or signup needed. To support seamless expansion, the company continuously invests in the technology and infrastructure necessary to integrate DUFBNY across its retail network. Since the company joined DUFBNY in 2023 with just two locations in two counties, it now accepts the program at 77 Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops stores in 39 counties.