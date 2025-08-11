Northeast Grocery Expands Double Up Food Bucks NY Into 16 More Counties
“Everyone deserves access to fresh, healthy food regardless of where they live,” noted Northeast Grocery CEO John Persons. “This expansion is about making fresh produce attainable, affordable and part of everyday life for every shopper. By working with Field & Fork Network to expand the availability of Double Up Food Bucks NY, we’re investing in the long-term well-being of the communities we serve and delivering on our core commitment to help people feed and care for themselves and their families.”
Since Field & Fork Network and Northeast Grocery began their partnership two years ago, DUFBNY has matched more than $835,000 in fresh produce purchases at participating Market 32, Price Chopper and Tops stores, generating $1.16 million in economic impact. This recent expansion more than doubles the number of Northeast Grocery stores that accept the program, which is expected to drive even greater economic activity by boosting revenue for area growers and bolstering regional food systems.
Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops currently collaborate with more than 250 New York state farms to bring fresh fruits and veggies directly from the fields to store shelves. The company has reported steady mid-single-digit gains in fresh produce sales at participating DUFBNY locations.
Following on the expansion, Northeast Grocery and Field & Fork Network have launched a targeted awareness campaign to ensure that SNAP shoppers in the recently added counties know DUFBNY is now available, understand how it works and feel confident using it. The campaign includes outreach through community partners and ambassadors, digital and social media, in-store signage, and public relations efforts continuing through the summer.
DUFBNY is currently accepted at 320-plus locations in New York state, among them farmers markets, mobile markets, smaller local grocers and major grocery chains. The program reaches 53 of New York's 57 counties, excluding New York City, covering 85% of the state. DUFBNY is made possible by the USDA National Institute of Food & Agriculture, the New York State Office for Temporary Disability Assistance, food growers and retailers, and community partners across the state.
Headquartered in Schenectady, N.Y., Northeast Grocery is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.