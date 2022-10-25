Plant-based meat brand Beyond Meat Inc. has now launched Beyond Steak, which aims to deliver the juicy, tender bite of sliced steak tips with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat. Seared and chopped into bite-sized pieces, Beyond Steak is packed with 21 grams of protein per serving while being low in saturated fat and containing 0 milligrams of cholesterol, with no added antibiotics or hormones. Ideal for quick and easy meals, the frozen product can be prepared in a skillet or air fryer in just five minutes and added to such popular dishes as fajitas, tacos, stir-fries, sandwiches and salads. The suggested retail price for a 10-ounce package is $7.99.