The latest plant-based meat innovation from Beyond Meat Inc. is Beyond Meatballs, now launching in grocery stores nationwide. Conveniently pre-seasoned with a signature blend of Italian spices, pre-rolled and ready to cook, the meatless meatballs are made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, soy, gluten or synthetic ingredients; offer 19 grams of plant-based protein, derived from peas and brown rice; and contain 30% less saturated fat and sodium than their animal protein counterparts, as well as no cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones. Sold in the fresh meat section with a suggested retail price of $6.99 for a package of 12 meatballs, Beyond Meatballs have a juicy, meaty taste and texture, with a versatile flavor profile suitable for pastas, sandwiches, pizzas, soups and more. The item the third retail product introduced by Beyond Meat this year, after Beyond Breakfast Sausage and Cookout Classic.To celebrate the launch, for the first time ever, Beyond Meat is hosting an exclusive one-day-only Beyond Meatball Shop pop-up in Los Angeles and New York on Wednesday, Sept. 16, where consumers can get a free Beyond Meatball Hero or Beyond Meatballs and Spaghetti, for takeout only. Those not on either coast can sign up for the Beyond Meat newsletter for access to exclusive offers and more.