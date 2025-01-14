Pepperidge Farm, a brand of The Campbell’s Co., is introducing an innovative take on its classic Milano cookie with the launch of Milano White Chocolate. Available in Lemon, Strawberry and Coconut flavors, the premium product line offers creamy white chocolate and vibrant fruit flavors sandwiched between two delicate biscuits. Having found that 58% of white chocolate lovers prefer white exclusively over milk or dark chocolate, Pepperidge Farm expanded the Milano cookie collection to provide consumers with another way to treat themselves. Other recent Pepperidge Farm offerings include its limited-edition Milano London Fog, which launched last spring. A 7-ounce bag of any flavor of Milano White Chocolate retails for a suggested $5.09.