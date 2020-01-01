Beyond Meat Cookout Classic

Plant-based protein pioneer Beyond Meat Inc. is making its burgers even more accessible and affordable this summer with the launch of Cookout Classic, a limited edition burger 10-pack available at a majority of Walmart and Target stores nationwide and select retailers across the United States, beginning the week of June 22. Sold in the frozen meat aisle with a suggested retail price of $15.99 – $1.60 per patty – the item will be available through mid-August, or until supplies last, and aims to narrow the price gap between plant-based meat and animal protein, making the former more accessible to more people. The introduction of Cookout Classic value packs is one of several initiatives the company is rolling out to increase the accessibility of its product; others include a direct-to-consumer site expected to go live later this summer. Additionally, through July 4, consumers can enjoy additional savings on Beyond Meat’s products in the fresh meat case with promotions at such major retailers as Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, ShopRite, Giant Foods, and Stop & Shop.