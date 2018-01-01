Beyond Meat Plant-Based Sausages

In time to kick off grilling season, Beyond Meat has introduced what it calls the world’s first plant-based sausage for retail. Said to sizzle and snap like pork-based sausages while also providing the same taste, texture and juiciness, Beyond Meat’s new offering also delivers 16 grams of plant-based protein, 43 percent less total fat, 38 percent less saturated fat, 27 percent fewer calories and 26 percent less sodium. It is also naturally cholesterol-free with no hormones, nitrites, nitrates, GMOs, soy or gluten. Available in three varieties: Original Bratwurst, Hot Italian and Sweet Italian, the sausages retail in four-link packages with an SRP of $8.99 each.