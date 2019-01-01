Beyond Beef Plant-Based Ground Beef Substitute

Intended to appeal to the nearly 70 percent of consumers reducing their meat intake – particularly that of red and processed meat – Beyond Meat's new Beyond Beef is designed to have the "meaty taste, texture and versatility" of ground beef but with the added health and sustainability benefits of plant-based meat. Made with a blend of pea, mung bean and rice proteins – to provide a texture that mirrors the chew and juiciness of ground beef – Beyond Beef has 25 percent less saturated fat than beef, with less than 6 grams per serving. It offers 20 grams of protein per serving – more than beef – and can seamlessly shape into a variety of forms due to its unique binding systems. It contains no antibiotics, hormones, soy, gluten or GMOs. Each 16-ounce package retails for a suggested $9.99.