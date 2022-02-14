Beef Market Affected by Confluence of Unusual Factors

Beef is one of those stalwart foods, a staple of the American diet and a centerpiece of the retail meat case.

While there has been some historic predictability about cycles of beef supply and demand, and fairly steady consumption trends over the past several years, the market for the king of animal proteins is bucking tradition lately.

Part of the disruption, of course, is linked to concurrent and high-profile challenges of supply chain issues, labor shortages, inflation and the pandemic. COVID-related shutdowns in cattle, feedlot and slaughterhouse operations in 2020 still reverberate in today’s market, given the unique lagging structure of the beef industry. At the same time, the labor crunch and bottlenecks in everything from fertilizer to feed to cattle tags are affecting the amount of available cattle.

This confluence of trends, along with other factors, has inevitably affected beef prices. As of November, the consumer price index (CPI) for beef was 20% higher than it was the previous year. For 2022, the Economic Research Services arm of the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects price inflation for beef to slow somewhat to a rate of 2%-3%.

Also in recent months, the beef industry has garnered national attention as the Biden administration castigated the industry’s top beef companies for their hold on the market. In revealing the federal government’s $1 billion support of independent livestock producers and meat processors, the president called out industry consolidation, asserting, “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism — it’s exploitation. That’s what we’re seeing in the meat and poultry industries now.”