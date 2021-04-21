Barons Market's Backyard Beer Pairing Looks Forward to Summer

Amid lingering pandemic-driven restrictions on large gatherings, independent organic, natural and specialty food retailer Barons Market is bringing its popular Backroom Beer Pairing program to shoppers’ homes this May. Barons Backyard Beer Pairing will enable brew aficionados to take home a featured craft beer paired with the ingredients to create a memorable summer meal that they can enjoy in safety and comfort.

The menu includes Cerveza Xteca’s Original Mexican-American Lager paired with pimento cheese pretzel dogs. The beneficiaries for this May’s pairing include Feeding San Diego and the Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino , both of which provide resources to communities and organizations affected by COVID-19.

“We’re a local mom and pop beer company in San Diego and take pride in what we do,” said Xteca co-founder Xavier The X-Man, a well-known radio DJ in the area. “Our beer is very food-friendly and pairs great with Barons Backyard Beer Pairing’s pimento cheese pretzel dog.”

Barons Market locations will display the featured beer, ingredients and recipe card for the Barons Backyard Beer Pairing. Customers will then be asked to sign a pledge card that they’ll take part in the pairing. For each person who signs a pledge card, Barons will donate $15 on their behalf to Feeding San Diego for its San Diego stores and Feeding America Riverside for its Inland Empire stores.

Before the pandemic, Barons would convert its stores’ stock rooms and loading docks into food and brew speakeasies that donated 100% of ticket sales to local organizations. The Barons Backyard Beer Pairing permits the retailer and its customers to give back to the community while also honoring the spirit of the Backroom Beer Pairing events.

“With warmer months quickly approaching, this Backyard Beer Pairing is a great way to enjoy every summer BBQ’s most popular food: hot dogs,” says Rachel Shemirani, SVP of Poway, Calif.-based Barons Market. “People can enjoy good food and beer in the sunshine, while also supporting an organization providing food for families facing hunger.”

The Barons Backyard Beer Pairing special will run May 1-31 at all nine Barons Market locations. Last year’s Backyard Beer Pairing series ran from the end of August through the beginning of September.